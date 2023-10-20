YRF drops an electrifying teaser of the first song from Tiger 3, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam feat, Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif!

Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif are an all-time biggest on-screen couple in the history of Indian cinema. They have delivered historic blockbusters & generation-defining chartbusters. Now they are back again in Aditya Chopra’s Tiger 3 reprising their iconic characters, super-agents Tiger and Zoya from the YRF Spy Universe and the internet is in frenzy! The first look of Tiger 3’s first song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam broke the internet yesterday! In the image, Salman & Katrina were seen grooving to the song at a stunning location in Cappadocia, Turkey.

Today, YRF upped the anticipation for Leke Prabhu Ka Naam by surprising people with a teaser to the song that releases on Monday, October 23rd! Salman & Katrina seem to have incredible chemistry in the vibey dance track that has been composed by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi! Both the superstars look drop-dead gorgeous in this song that will surely become the party anthem this festive season! Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is set to release this year on Diwali, November 12, Sunday!