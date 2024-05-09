Zakir Khan on elections during his school days: 'My maturity comes from this early exposure'

Mumbai, May 9 Comedian and actor Zakir Khan reminisced about his school days, revealing how participating in elections helped shape his understanding and maturity.

Zakir, who is back as Ronny with the third season of 'Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare', shared about the inspiration behind the series, saying: "As I saw or heard other stories, they didn't quite resonate with my own experiences. Surprisingly, when I recounted my college days and life experiences to my friends, they were all astonished. It left me wondering, why not share these tales with the world? That's what inspired me to work on this story."

"When I moved from a boys' school to a coed school, we had elections for house captains. During my school days, I experienced all the campaigning and petty politics that people typically encounter later in life. I believe my maturity comes from this early exposure," he added.

Zakir said: "Now, when I observe others engaging in similar behaviours, I sense that they may not have had the opportunity to experience this aspect during their own school days."

The show also stars Amruta Khanvilkar, Alka Amin, Vyom Sharma, Venus Singh, and Kumar Varun in pivotal roles.

It is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

