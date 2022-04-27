Zareen Khan’s mother admitted in ICU, actress requests prayers from fans

Zareen Khan took to Instagram to share that her mother was unwell and was admitted to the ICU. The actress urged her followers to pray for her mother’s speedy recovery. “My mom is very unwell again…had to rush her to the hospital again last night…she is in the ICU. Requesting all of you to please pray for my mom’s speedy recovery," Zareena had penned in her Instagram stories. According to various media reports, the Housefull actor's mother was admitted to the hospital last month as well.

Soon after her post, the fans were quick to react to the post while sending in their prayers. One of the users wrote, "Wishing a speedy recovery to your mom. She will be fine in no time. Your family is in my prayers...stay strong." Another user wrote, " Wishing your mom a speedy recovery and good health." A third user chimed in and wrote, "Your mom & family is in my prayers!! Keep the faith. Wishing her speedy recovery." Meanwhile, on the professional front, Zareen Khan made her acting debut in Anil Sharma's directorial, Veer, and received a positive response for her performance in the film despite, the movie being unsuccessful. She even received a prestigious award under the category of Best Female Debut for her role in the film.