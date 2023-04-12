Zayed Khan to make comeback with 'The Film That Never Was'

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], April 12 : Actor Zayed Khan, who was away from the limelight for a long time, is all set to return to films.

On Wednesday, Zayed marked his presence at an event in Mumbai, where Jio Studios announced their upcoming lineup of films and web series, including the former's film.

Zayed's comeback project is titled 'The Film That Never Was'. The Studio also shared a brief glimpse of the film. In the glimpse, Zayed is seen interacting with veteran actor Jackie Shroff.

In May 2022, Zayed shared a few details about his comeback on Instagram post.

"Hello people sorry got accidentally deleted . Anyway here we go again. As promised have dropped the name to my New Film. At the right hand corner of every picture there is a letter , keep swiping left . Yes, the film title is an Acronym. It will be real fun to see what you guys make of it . And incase you still cant see it on your devices here it is 'TFTNW '. Let your imagination go wild . The truth is that only once everyone sees the film@will they be able to know why we titled what we did," he wrote.

Zayed added, "I want to give a big shout out to @aseemmerchant my producer , partner and brother for believing in me and that we could pull off this subject . @mohitshri18 Mohit Shrivastav (Director) who has been just superb in his approach, patience,tenacity towards his work , and is well on his way to becoming a fine young lad with an excellent future. @iamkavindave (Actor/ Writer ) for literally burning midnight oil with me and the team while writing and rewriting the script . And for being a superb co actor to work with , thank you my brother . Amd my main man my brother from another mother Rajat Grover, who stood by me through thick and thin no matter the odds and the challenges. Will be dropping the name to my production house in my next post. Later People."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdKuucjjdfJ/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=99d2625c-08ab-43cc-90b6-aefe0a4db811

Zayed made his acting debut with the 2003 film 'Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne' and later gained fame with his roles in 'Main Hoon Na', 'Shabd' and 'Dus'. He was last seen on the TV show 'Haasil'.

