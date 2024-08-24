Zayn Malik leaves fans speechless with dramatic new bearded look

Washington [US], August 24 : Zayn Malik has left fans talking as he revealed his new bearded look in a video.

Taking to his Instagram, Malik was seen dressed in a cream shirt and matching pants as he sang an acapella version of his song "Shoot At Will" from his latest album, Room Under the Stairs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn)

The new look comes just months after Malik's milestone concert in London that took place in May this year.

The singer performed at Shepherd's Bush Empire in what was his first headlining solo gig and his first concert since leaving One Direction in 2015, according to People.

At that time, Malik sported a more clean-cut appearance, different from his current bearded look.

Following the concert, Malik took to Instagram to express his gratitude, saying, "Been 8 days since I performed at London's O2 SBE ... my first gig in over 8 years. The amount of outpouring love and support I felt has left me speechless. All I can say is thank you and I can't wait to see you all again."

Malik also thanked his fans for their continued support, adding, "Forever grateful to each and every one of you who have supported me throughout the years and made this possible. See you all again soon xx Z."

