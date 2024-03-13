Zee Cine Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Delivers Heartfelt Speech as He Wins Best Actor Award for Jawan and Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan stole the spotlight at the recently held Zee Cine Awards 2024, where he not only looked dashing on the red carpet but also gave a memorable on-stage performance. What truly touched fans' hearts was his honest and emotional acceptance speech after winning the Best Actor award for "Jawan" and "Pathaan." Shah Rukh, in a video shared on social media, mentioned it had been nearly a decade since he last won an award, expressing his joy and gratitude.

The actor dedicated his trophy to his children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam, along with his wife Gauri Khan. In a playful and witty moment, he added the iconic 'baap' (father) dialogue to honor his children. Shah Rukh also opened up about a personal phase when his films faced setbacks, leading him to spend quality time with his children, even trying his hand at making pizzas and rotis at home. He candidly shared how the subsequent years were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expressing his gratitude, Shah Rukh thanked the director of "Jawan," Atlee, and touched upon the emotional moment when Atlee humbly touched his feet, creating a heartfelt connection with fans. The actor's presence and candid reflections made the Zee Cine Awards a memorable event, showcasing his humility and genuine emotions.