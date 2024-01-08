Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor Spill 70s Secrets in Koffee With Karan Season 8 Trailer

The trailer for the next episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 is out, featuring veteran actors Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor. In this fun sneak peek, the two stars chat about different parts of their lives, from the 'craziest things they did in the 70s' to 'secret crushes' and sweet proposals from fellow actors.

At the start of the trailer, Neetu Kapoor affectionately calls Zeenat the "Style aur sexiness ki dukan" (shop for style and sexiness). Host Karan Johar praises their many films together, like Yaadon Ki Baraat, Dharam Veer, and Heera Lal Panna Lal. However, Zeenat makes a face at the last film.

Karan asks about the wildest things they did in the 70s, and Zeenat shares, "I didn't really party, but when I did, it was wild." When Karan asks if men entering her life caused that, Zeenat doesn't say much. Neetu shares a funny incident at a temple where Zeenat prays, "Hey bhagwan mujhe maaf kardena humare yaha mandir jane ka system he nahi hai" (God, please forgive me; we don't have the system of going to a temple).

The conversation gets interesting when Karan asks Zeenat about a mysterious box she received. He says, "Someone sent you a box in a box and told you, 'Zeenie the ball is in your court.' Can you say who sent it?" Zeenat jokingly points at Neetu Kapoor, saying, "Part of their family."

As they continue talking, the actors share the Bollywood heartthrob they secretly admired from their time. Neetu surprises by naming Shashi Kapoor. Karan is surprised, asking, "You had a crush on your uncle?" Neetu laughs and says, "Yeah."

The episode is set to premiere on Disney plus Hotstar this Thursday, promising a mix of nostalgia and interesting stories from the golden era of Bollywood.