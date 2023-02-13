Zeenat Aman joins Instagram says in the 1970s, the film industry was absolutely male dominated

Veteran Bollywood model-actor Zeenat Aman on Sunday took to her Instagram handle and dropped a beautiful picture of herself.

She posted her picture of herself where she can be seen in a western casual outfit. The photo seemed to be shot at her home in warm lighting. Sharing the picture, she captioned, Laughing at the places life takes me. Why hello there, Instagram.

In a separate Instagram post, Zeenat Aman wrote: In the 70s, the film and fashion industry was absolutely male dominated, and I would often be the only woman on a set. Over the course of my career I have been photographed and filmed by many talented men. A woman's gaze though, is different. This series of pictures was shot by young photographer Tanya in the comfort of my home. No lights, no makeup artist, no hairdresser, no stylist, no assistants. Just a lovely sunny afternoon together." She signed off the post with these words: It's such a pleasure to see so many young women working on both sides of the lens today. I look forward to discovering more such talent on Instagram.