Zoya Akhtar-Backed, Award-Winning Documentary Turtle Walker to Open ALTEFF 2025

Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Taira Malaney collaborated with Oscar-winning HHMI Tangled Bank Studios Turtle Walker has had a successful festival journey all around the world, receiving an overwhelming response from audiences globally.

The highly anticipated environmental documentary "Turtle Walker" is set to open the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF), taking place December 4 to 14, 2025. ALT EFF is widely recognized as India’s leading decentralized and impact-driven environmental film celebration, uniting diverse voices and powerful storytelling to drive climate awareness and action.

Since its world premiere at DOC NYC in 2024, Turtle Walker has travelled across the globe, with notable screenings at the Raindance Film Festival (UK premiere), the Hamptons International Film Festival, and a special showcase at the United Nations Ocean Conference. The film won the Best Film Award in the International Competition at AFO and received the Conservation Award at the International Ocean Film Festival. It was also honoured at the Jackson Wild Media Awards, winning both the ‘Conservation’ and ‘Grand Teton’ Awards - the highest accolades in nature and environmental filmmaking.

TURTLE WALKER, directorial debut of Taira Malaney, tells the story of an Indian pioneer in the field of sea turtle conservation, Satish Bhaskar, who dedicated his life to the protection of these beautiful but endangered animals. In the late 1970s, Satish Bhaskar embarked on an epic journey along India's spectacular coastlines, living alongside rare sea turtles to unravel the mysteries that surround them – and set out to save the enigmatic sea creatures from extinction. Through breathtaking visuals and compelling personal narratives, the film draws urgent attention to the threats facing marine wildlife in a rapidly changing world.

“We are so honoured to be sharing Turtle Walker at the opening night of ALTEFF this year. Satish Bhaskar’s story has illuminated in me a deep wonder for our marine world, and more importantly a renewed sense of hope at a time when I needed it most.” said director Taira Malaney

Festival Director Kunal Khanna expressed his excitement about opening ALTEFF 2025 with Turtle Walker, saying, “We are honoured to open this year’s edition with Turtle Walker. Satish Bhaskar’s story is not just about conservation, it’s about commitment, humility, and the power of one individual to change the course of environmental history. This film embodies the essence of what ALTEFF stands for: celebrating stories that reconnect us with the natural world and inspire meaningful action.”

Producer Zoya Akhtar shared her thoughts, saying “Turtle Walker is a tribute to a man’s quiet heroism. Satish Bhaskar’s journey reminds us how deeply special every living being on this planet is, and we are excited to have it showcase at ALTEFF- a festival that supports and champions the environment and wildlife".

“This film captures both the fragility and resilience of nature, and is a story that needs to be told to as many audiences as possible. ALTEFF is a great platform for this Indian rooted story to be told, and we are delighted that it is the opening film of the festival” added producer Reema Kagti