Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan pen adorable birthday wishes for Farhan Akhtar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 : It's filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's birthday on Thursday and his close ones are making sure to make him feel extra special on his special day.

His sisters Zoya Akhtar and Farah Khan took to Instagram and penned cute wishes for Farhan.

Farah, who shares her birthday with Farhan, posted a video of the latter unboxing a gift that he received from the 'Main Hoon Na' director.

"What do gift ur little brother who has everything?? A piece of our childhood of course! Happy birthday @faroutakhtar #capri9 keep the kranti going #favouritefilm," she posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Zoya shared an adorable picture from a family get-together at midnight. The image shows Farhan, Farah and Anusha Dandekar sharing smiles as they were all set to cut their birthday cakes. Anusha's birthday also falls on January 9.

"Bring It In (red heart emoji) #birthdaybabies #allnumber9 #capricornia @faroutakhtar @farahkhankunder @anushadandekar #threescompany #humcakekhanekeliyekahinbhijasaktehain," she captioned the post.

Reacting to the post, Farah Khan commented, "Awwwww best birthday bringing in.. thank you zoeeyyyy lov my family."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan will be seen headlining '120 Bahadur'. The movie, which is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war, will hit the theatres on November 21, 2025.

The film is a tribute to Major Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment. It draws inspiration from the legendary Battle of Rezang La. Farhan will be seen donning the role of Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC.

On the other hand, Farah has come on board as a jury member for Celebrity MasterChef.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor