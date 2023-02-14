Zoya Akhtar reunites with Ranveer Singh, Siddhant, Vijay as 'Gully Boy' turns 4

Director and producer Zoya Akhtar, reunited with actors Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Varma as their musical drama film 'Gully Boy' turned 4.

Taking to Instagram, Zoya shared a group selfie which she captioned, "Missing Safeena We Turned 4 #gullyboy"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CooUKCVow6O/

In the picture, team 'Gully Boy' could be seen donning casual outfits.

Ranveer wore a red jacket over a white t-shirt and completed her look with matching red shades.

Siddhant, on the other hand, opted for a beige denim jacket over grey hoodie and accessorised his look with a black cap.

Vijay and Zoya donned matching black outfits.

Soon after the filmmaker shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Missing Alia," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Love this film, this cast and your genius storytelling, unconditionally!"

"Thanks mam for such a wonderfull film," a fan wrote.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar the film also starred Vijay Raaz and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles and received good responses from the audience.

The movie narrated the story of India's underground hip-hop artists.

The film was also nominated as India's official entry for the 92nd Oscar Awards.

Meanwhile, Ranveer was recently seen in the comedy film 'Cirkus' opposite Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. Helmed by Rohit Shetty the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

He will be next seen in director Karan Johar's next 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Alia Bhatt.

Siddhant, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' alongside Ananya Panday and in an action thriller film 'Yudhra'.

Zoya recently wrapped up the shooting of her next project, the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies' which will stream directly on the OTT platform Netflix.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor