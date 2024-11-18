Fact Check: No ISIS or Hezbollah Flags at Congress Bike Rally in Akola, Maharashtra; Here's The Exact Truth

Claim Review : A video showing people on different vehicles carrying Islamic flags is being circulated on the internet as recent visuals from Congress' candidate Sajid Khan Mannan Khan's rally in poll-bound Maharashtra's Akola. Claimed By : Social Media User Fact Check : False

The Quint

Co-Published By: LokmatTimes.com



With Maharashtra set to go to polls on November 20, election campaigns are in full swing. Amid this, a video has surfaced on social media and in some media reports, claiming that flags of Palestine, Iran, Iraq, ISIS, and Hezbollah were displayed at an election rally of Congress candidate Sajid Khan Mastan Khan in Akola West. The video shows a procession of men carrying different flags. This article aims to fact-check the validity of this claim.

Fact: The viral claim is false. On performing a reverse image search, the quint found the same visuals uploaded on a Facebook handle named 'Bhindi Bazaar'. Next, they had conducted a keyword search in Marathi and found a video published on a YouTube channel of a local news channel called 'Latur News'. Next, they did a conducted a keyword search in Marathi and found a video published on a YouTube channel of a local news channel called 'Latur News'. To conclude the video does not show a Congress leader's rally in Akola, Maharashtra.

This story was originally published by the Quint and republished by LokmatTimes.com as part of the Shakti Collective.