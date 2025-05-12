Pakistan Attack on Taj Mahal? Agra Police Debunks Viral AI-Generated Video

Claim Review : AI-Generated Video Circulated on Social Media Stating Pakistan Attack on Taj Mahal in Agra Claimed By : Social Media Users Fact Check : False

Amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, several fake news and videos spreading panic have gone viral on social media, many of them generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI). Authorities have taken strict action in such cases. A similar incident has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Agra, where a fake video showing an attack on the Taj Mahal was shared online. Taking cognisance, the Taj Security Police have registered a case and initiated action to identify the individual responsible for uploading the video. Police have urged citizens not to share such misleading content.

Given the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, miscreants circulated a fake video that left viewers shocked. The video falsely depicted flames rising from the main dome of the Taj Mahal, with fire brigade vehicles attempting to douse the blaze and smoke billowing from the monument.

The video carried the tagline ‘Taj Mahal on Fire—Pakistan Attacked.’ It was clearly learned that the video was created using AI technology. Upon receiving the complaint, the police promptly registered a case.

कतिपय सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म्स पर इस वीडियो को "पाकिस्तान ने ताजमहल पर करा हमला" लिखकर पोस्ट किया जा रहा है।



➡️आगरा में ऐसी कोई घटना नहीं हुई है।

➡️यह वीडियो एआई जनरेटेड/फेक है।

➡️ऐसे पोस्ट करने वालों के विरुद्ध FIR दर्ज की जा रही है।



⚠️कृपया इस वीडियो को Post/Share न करें। pic.twitter.com/UdHObqnEbD — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) May 11, 2025

Taking social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Agra Police said, "The video is being circulated on some social media platforms with the caption 'Pakistan attacks Taj Mahal'. ➡️No such incident has taken place in Agra. ➡️This video is AI generated/fake. ➡️FIRs are being filed against those who post such posts. ⚠️Please don't post/share this video."

ACP Taj Security Areeb Ahmed stated that once the video was brought to their attention, it was marked as "fake" to alert the public. He confirmed that no such incident occurred and that the video was AI-generated. The caption falsely claimed a Pakistani attack on the Taj Mahal. Authorities are working to trace the origin of the video and those who created, uploaded, or shared it.

A case has been registered at the cyber police station. The police have appealed to the public not to forward or share the misleading video, warning that strict action will be taken against those who do.

In the wake of Operation Sindoor, security has been tightened across major sites in Uttar Pradesh. High-alert security arrangements are now in place at the Taj Mahal in Agra, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura, and the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. Despite the viral video, tourist activity at the Taj Mahal remained unaffected on Monday, with visitors arriving under heightened security.