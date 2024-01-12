AFC Asian Cup 2023: All You Need To Know About Teams, Groups, Matches, Venues and Live Streaming

With 24 countries competing for the prestigious continental title, the AFC Asian Cup 2023 is set to kick off in Qatar this Friday. The opening contest will feature hosts Qatar facing Lebanon at the Lusail Stadium. Originally planned for China, the 18th edition of the tournament had to be rescheduled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian football team, led by coach Igor Stimac, finds itself in Group B alongside Uzbekistan, Australia, and Syria. India will commence their AFC Asian Cup 2023 journey with a match against Australia on Saturday, January 13.

As the tournament unfolds, here is a detailed look at the full schedule of this highly anticipated sporting event.

AFC Asian Cup Full Schedule

The Venues: Al Bayt Stadium, Lusail Stadium, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Education City Stadium, Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Groups

Group A: Qatar, China, Tajikistan, Lebanon

Group B: Australia, Uzbekistan, Syria, India

Group C: Iran, UAE, Hong Kong, Palestine

Group D: Japan, Indonesia, Iraq, Vietnam

Group E: South Korea, Jordan, Malaysia, Bahrain

Group F: Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Kyrgyzstan, Oman

Group Stage Fixtures:

January 12: Qatar vs Lebanon, 9:30 pm IST

January 13: Australia vs India, 5:00 pm IST

January 13: China vs Tajikistan, 8:00 pm IST

January 13: Uzbekistan vs Syria, 11:00 pm IST

January 14: Japan vs Vietnam, 5:00 pm IST

January 14: UAE vs Hong Kong, 8:00 pm IST

January 14: Iran vs Palestine, 11:00 pm IST

January 15: South Korea vs Bahrain, 5:00 pm IST

January 15: Indonesia vs Iraq, 8:00 pm IST

January 15: Malaysia vs Jordan, 11:00 pm IST

January 16: Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan, 8:00 pm IST

January 16: Saudi Arabia vs Oman, 11:00 pm IST

January 17: Lebanon vs China, 5:00 pm IST

January 17: Tajikistan vs Qatar, 8:00 pm IST

January 18: Syria vs Australia, 5:00 pm IST

January 18: India vs Uzbekistan, 8:00 pm IST

January 18: Palestine vs UAE, 11:00 pm IST

January 19: Iraq vs Japan, 5:00 pm IST

January 19: Vietnam vs Indonesia, 8:00 pm IST

January 19: Hong Kong vs Iran, 11:00 pm IST

January 20: Jordan vs South Korea, 5:00 pm IST,

January 20: Bahrain vs Malaysia, 8:00 pm IST

January 21: Oman vs Thailand, 8:00 pm IST

January 21: Kyrgyzstan vs Saudi Arabia, 11:00 pm IST

January 22: Qatar vs China, 8:30 pm IST

January 22: Tajikistan vs Lebanon, 8:30 pm IST

January 23: Australia vs Uzbekistan, 5:00 pm IST

January 23: Syria vs India, 5:00 pm IST

January 23: Hong Kong vs Palestine, 8:30 pm IST

January 23: Iran vs UAE, 8:30 pm IST

January 24: Iraq vs Vietnam, 5:00 pm IST

January 24: Japan vs Indonesia, 5:00 pm IST

January 25: Jordan vs Bahrain, 5:00 pm IST

January 25: South Korea vs Malaysia, 5:00 pm IST

January 25: Kyrgyzstan vs Oman, 8:30 pm IST

January 25: Saudi Arabia vs Thailand, 8:30 pm IST

Round of 16 Fixtures:

January 28: 1B vs 3A/C/D, 5:00 pm IST

January 28: 2A vs 2C, 9:30 pm IST

January 29: 1D vs 3B/E/F, 5:00 pm IST

January 29: 1A vs 3C/D/E, 9:30 pm IST

January 30: 2B vs 2F, 5:00 pm IST

January 30: 1F vs 2E, 9:30 pm IST

January 31: 1E vs 2D, 5:00 pm IST

January 31: 1C vs 3A/B/F, 9:30 pm IST

Quarter-finals Fixtures:

February 2: W-RO16 2 vs W-RO16 3, 5:00 pm IST

February 2: W-RO16 1 vs W-RO16 5, 9:00 pm IST

February 3: W-RO16 8 vs W-RO16 7, 5:00 pm IST

February 3: W-RO16 4 vs W-RO16 6, 9:00 pm IST

Semi-finals Fixtures:

February 6: W-QF1 vs W-QF2 8:30 pm IST

February 7: W-QF3 vs W-QF4, 8:30 pm IST

Final:

February 10: W-SF1 vs W-SF2, 8:30 pm IST

India's Schedule for AFC Asian Cup 2023

India's campaign begins with a high-stakes match against Australia at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar on Saturday, January 13. The tournament itself kicks off with a clash between defending champions Qatar and Lebanon at Lusail Stadium on Friday, January 12. Subsequent matches for India include encounters with Uzbekistan on January 18 and Syria on January 23. The knockout stage is set to commence from January 28, leading up to the summit clash at Lusail Stadium on February 10.

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live Streaming in India

For fans eager to catch the live action, the Sports18 Network will broadcast India's matches in the country. JioCinema will provide live streaming of the tournament on its mobile app and website.

India's Squad for AFC Asian Cup 2023

The Indian squad comprises a formidable lineup: