AFC president pays tributes to former India defender TK Chathunni

New Delhi [India], June 14 : Asian Football Confederation (AFC) president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa has condoled the death of former India defender TK Chathunni, who passed away on Wednesday.

"Please accept my heartfelt condolences and sympathies on the passing away of the former Indian national team player and coach - TK Chathunni," the AFC President said in a letter to AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey.

"Chathunni will be remembered for his contributions and passion for Indian football. Please convey my condolences to his family and friends. May he rest in peace," the AFC President said, as quoted by AIFF.

A well-known defender of the 1960s and 1970s, Chathunni was a member of the Indian team in the 1973 Merdeka Tournament in Kuala Lumpur. He played six matches for the National Team. In domestic football, he played for EME Centre, Secunderabad, Vasco Club, Goa and Orkay Mills, Mumbai. In the National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy, he played for Services.

In the later years, Chathunni turned to coaching and had successful stints with several teams, including the Kerala Santosh Trophy side, Kerala Police, FC Kochin, Mohun Bagan, Salgaocar FC, Dempo Sports Club and Churchill Brothers.

