AFC 'recognize' Mohun Bagan SG's decision to skip Champions League 2 match against Tractor FC

New Delhi [India], November 2 : The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) recognized Mohun Bagan Super Giant's decision to skip the AFC Champions League 2 match against Iranian club Tractor FC due to the ongoing Israel-Hezbollah conflict in middle-east.

Earlier on October 7, AFC confirmed that the Indian Super League (ISL) club Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been disqualified from the AFC Champions League Two as they did not field their team against Iranian club Tractor FC.

The Kolkata-based club released a statement on Saturday and said that earlier Mohun Bagan appealed to the AFC and the football governing body a recognized the matters as an "event of force majeure".

"On 2nd November 2024, Mohun Bagan Super Giant has been communicated by the Asian Football Federation (AFC) that in response to the club's appeal, the AFC Competitions Committee has decided to recognise the matters raised by Mohun Bagan SG as an event of force majeure," Mohun Bagan stated.

The statement added that penal consequences which were earlier imposed on the club will not apply and the Kolkata-based club can again take part in the prestigious tournament.

"Consequently penal consequences, as per clause 5.7 of AFC Champions League 2 Competition Regulations shall not apply to Mohun Bagan SG. However, in terms of AFC Champions League 2 Competition Regulation clauses 5.5 and 5.6 even in case of force majeure events MBSG shall stand withdrawn from the tournament for ongoing season," it added.

https://x.com/mohunbagansg/status/1852597100963647906

Previously, Mohun Bagan Super Giant refused to travel to Iran citing security issues due to the ongoing Israel-Hezbollah conflict and was disqualified from the tournament.

AFC released a statement in October and said that Mohun Bagan are considered to have withdrawn from the prestigious tournament under Article 5.2 of the AFC Champions League Two 2024/25 Competition Regulations.

"In accordance with Article 5.2 of the AFC Champions League Two 2024/25 Competition Regulations (the "Competition Regulations"), the Asian Football Confederation (the "AFC") confirms that India's Mohun Bagan Super Giant are considered to have withdrawn from the AFC Champions League Two™ competition after the club failed to report to Tabriz, Islamic Republic of Iran, for their AFC Champions League Two™ Group A fixture against Tractor FC on October 2, 2024," AFC stated.

It added that all the matches of the Kolkata-based club have been cancelled and considered null and void.

"Consequently, all matches played by Mohun Bagan Super Giant are cancelled and considered null and void in accordance with Article 5.6 of the Competition Regulations. For the avoidance of doubt, no points and goals in the club's matches shall be taken into consideration when determining the final rankings in Group A pursuant to Article 8.3 of the Competition Regulations," the statement added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor