AFC Women's Asian Cup: All-female match officials appointed for summit clash

An all-female cast of match officials have been appointed for the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 final between China PR and Korea Republic at the D.Y. Patil Stadium on Sunday.

FIFA Women's World Cup referee Casey Reibelt from Australia will officiate in the final alongside assistant referees Joanna Charaktis, also from Australia, and Heba Saadieh from Palestine.

Meanwhile, Australians Kate Jacewicz and Lara Lee have also been selected as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and Assistant VAR respectively.

This will be the third time an all-female cast will take charge of a match in the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 following the Japan and Thailand quarter-final tie and semi-final encounter between China PR and Japan.

A total of 39 match officials, comprising 16 referees and assistant referees and seven video match officials (VMOs), were selected for the showpiece, making it the largest cast of match officials to be appointed for the showpiece.

( With inputs from ANI )

