After defeat against Bologna, Borussia Dortmund part ways with head coach Nuri Sahin

Dortmund [Germany], January 22 : Borussia Dortmund and head coach Nuri Sahin have parted ways with immediate effect after a string of poor results across all competitions.

When Sahin was at the helm, Dortmund struggled in the Bundesliga and got knocked out of the German Cup. The decision comes in the aftermath of Dortmund's 2-1 defeat away to Bologna in the UEFA Champions League.

"Borussia Dortmund and Nuri Sahin are parting ways with immediate effect. BVB have released their head coach following the disappointing 2:1 defeat away to Bologna in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday evening," the club said in a release.

"Unfortunately, we have not succeeded in fulfilling Borussia Dortmund's sporting ambitions this season as it currently stands. I wish this special club all the best," Nuri Sahin said, according to the release.

Lars Ricken, BVB's Managing Director for Sport, thanked Sahin for his efforts towards the development of the club and said, "We greatly value Nuri Sahin and his work; we wanted to work together for a long time and hoped until the end that we could achieve a sporting turnaround together."

In their UCL clash against Bologna, Dortmund stood on the verge of ending their losing streak. But they ended up conceding two goals in two minutes, which extended their losing streak to four.

"However, after four defeats in a row, with only one win from the last nine games and in 10th place in the Bundesliga table at present, we have unfortunately lost faith that we can still achieve our sporting objectives in the current constellation. This decision hurts me personally too, but it was unavoidable after the game in Bologna," Ricken added.

After Sahin's departure, Dortmund's Under-19 head coach, Mike Tullberg, will temporarily take charge of the team for the match against SV Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Sahin replaced Edin Terzic in June with the idea of beginning a new era for the club. However, the former Real Madrid and Liverpool midfielder's stint was short-lived, considering his struggles.

