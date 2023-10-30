Ajax sink to historic last place in Eredivisie

The Hague, Oct 30 For the first time ever, Dutch giants Ajax dropped to the last place in the Eredivisie, the Dutch topflight, after an emphatic 5-2 loss to PSV in Eindhoven.

The crisis at Ajax has been brewing for a few months, with the dismissal of coach Maurice Steijn last Monday marking the latest chapter.

Against PSV, interim coach Hedwiges Maduro took the helm for the second time, having previously overseen a 2-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Europa League on Thursday, reports Xinhua.

Surprisingly, Ajax was the better side in the first half. Striker Brian Brobbey squandered two significant chances early on. However, a shot from Branco van den Boomen put Ajax ahead in the 10th minute, only for Hirving Lozano to equalize ten minutes later.

Brobbey redeemed himself in the 40th minute, converting a pass from captain Steven Bergwijn. His effort ensured Ajax led 2-1 at half-time.

The dynamic shifted in the second half. PSV coach Peter Bosz introduced Ismael Saibari and Guus Til, allowing the home side to dominate. Luuk de Jong found the net following a Lozano effort that struck the post. Subsequently, Saibari scored, and two more goals from Lozano secured a convincing 5-2 victory for PSV.

This defeat marked Ajax's fifth consecutive loss in the Eredivisie, a first in the club's history. They now sit at the bottom of the league table, another unfortunate first.

League leaders PSV maintained their impeccable record, boasting 10 victories and accumulating 30 points.

In other fixtures on Sunday, FC Twente defeated reigning champions Feyenoord 2-1, ascending to third place with 25 points, ahead of Feyenoord who have 23 points.

The match between second-placed AZ and NEC took a concerning turn in the final minute. NEC striker Bas Dost collapsed unexpectedly. After receiving on-pitch treatment, the 34-year-old former Dutch international regained consciousness and was transported to the hospital.

