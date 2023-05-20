Ambernath United Atlanta FC's Date With Destiny

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 20 : Ambernath United Atlanta FC have peaked at the right time and is playing some of the best football they have played at the third highest stage in Indian Football which is the Hero I-League 2. The six-match win streak has propelled them to a closing distance of being promoted to the Hero I-League next season i.e. 2023-24. Four of the six wins came towards the end of the group stage. The other two wins have been in the final round.

Ambernath United Atlanta FC is two times champions of Mumbai, having won Mumbai's Elite Premier League, twice unbeaten, alongside a Harwood Champions League title. Ambernath United Atlanta FC will be representing Mumbai Metropolitan Region at the 2023 I-League 2.

A 1-0 win against FC Bengaluru United in the opening match of the final round and a 5-1 thumping of Shillong Lajong took Steven Dias' side to the top of the table with two wins out two, six points out of six. The top two spots will guarantee promotion to the Hero I-League next season.

Ambernath United Atlanta FC blew away Shillong Lajong with a 5-1 scoreline, climbing to the top of the Hero I-League final round table. Arif Khan and Adil Shaikh scored in the first half to give them a 2-0 lead at the break. Shravan Shetty made it 3-0 just at the start of the second half. Hardy Nongbri pulled one back for Shillong Lajong as the lead was cut to two. Johnson Matthews and Himanshu Patil rounded off the scoring towards the end of regulation time as the scoreboard displayed a dominant 5-1 win.

United SC are yet to open their account in the final round losing both their matches so far. They lost their opening match by 2-1 away to Shillong Lajong. The home match was a close contest where Delhi FC took a 3-0 lead, and United SC responded with two goals and cut the lead to one but the comeback fell short as they lost 3-2. United SC will be looking to respond strongly as they host table-toppers Ambernath United Atlanta FC.

Ambernath United Atlanta FC head coach Steven Dias was full of praise for his side as he described players' dedication from day 1 putting 100% into everything they do. He clearly stated that they would not get ahead of themselves and are not celebrating despite being in the driver's seat. As we look at the table, Ambernath's promotion to the Hero I-League next season would be confirmed with a win against United SC at the Kalyani Sports Complex. Even a draw would be favourable if other results go their way.

AUA FC Squad to face United SC: Himanshu Patil (C), Allan Dias, Arif Shaikh, Manoj Gupta, Ashley Koli, Johnson Matthews, Abhijit Tawhare, Shravan Shetty, Aaron D' Costa, Umesh Perambra, Mandeep Singh Multani, Rahul Murali, Kaustubh Ravindra, Nishant Shetty, Nitesh Monde, Tejas Raut, Bipin Rawat, Bersal Viegas, Vishnu Menon, Yasheel Shah.

Can Ambernath United Atlanta FC seal their promotion to the I-league with one match to go? Or will United SC spoil the party? Stay tuned to find out this Sunday, 21st May 2023. The game kicks off at 4 pm.

To get promoted in the Hero I-League Ambernath United Atlanta FC has to defeat United SC. The match will be played on May 21.

