"An honour," says Juan Cuadrado after signing with Inter Milan

Milan [Italy], July 20 : Colombian winger Juan Guillermo Cuadrado who was signed by Italian football club Inter Milan on a one-year deal said it was an honour to be part of one of Europe's biggest teams.

According to Inter Milan's website, "Juan Cuadrado is a new Inter player. The Colombian winger has signed a contract with the Club lasting until 30 June 2024."

"I'm delighted and would like to thank God for this opportunity. For me, it's an honour to be here at one of the biggest teams in Europe. I'm happy," Cuadrado said.

Juan Cuadrado fifth Colombian to play for Inter. Out of all your compatriots, Cordoba made the most appearances for Inter. Speaking on this Cuadrado said, "Yes, absolutely. We're close friends and often talk. When I was about to beat his record for the most games a Colombian in Europe played, we joked around a bit. I'd told him I'd never be able to surpass him, but he encouraged me and told me I could do it. I've been fortunate to have played so many games. Beyond being an example, Ivan is a friend of mine. I'm happy to be here."

Inter Milan will be the fifth team that Juan Cuadrado would be playing for. He said, "I had many offers, but Italy is a second home for me. My family is very attached to this country, and there was the opportunity to stay here and play for a big team with a fantastic history. I chose Inter because we all know what they represent on a global level. The important thing is for my family and I to feel good. We had the opportunity to remain in a place that, for us, is home. It'll definitely be the best choice."

While concluding he said, "My joyful nature: I try to do everything with a smile on my face. I like to show this out on the pitch, and I think it's one of my most important characteristics."

Having begun his career at Independiente Medellín, Cuadrado moved to Italy in 2009 to join Udinese. Used sparingly at the club, he was loaned to Lecce for the 2011–12 season, where despite relegation from Serie A, his performances earned a transfer to Fiorentina.

In February 2015, he was signed by Chelsea, but after playing sparingly, was loaned to Juventus FC for consecutive seasons, where he won successive Serie A and Coppa Italia titles.

He joined the club permanently in 2017 and added a third consecutive domestic double the following season, followed by two more consecutive league titles and a Supercoppa Italiana over the next two seasons.

In June 2023, after deciding not to extend his contract with Juventus, Cuadrado signed for Inter Milan on a free transfer agreeing with his new club one-year contract with the club.

Cuadrado made his senior international debut in 2010 and has since earned over 110 caps. He was part of the Colombian squads which took part at five editions of the Copa América (2011, 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2021), reaching the quarter-finals on three occasions, and contributing to their third-place finishes in 2016 and 2021.

Cuadrado also represented his nation at two editions of the FIFA World Cup, in 2014 and 2018.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor