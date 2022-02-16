Arrows need to be mentally, physically strong at this level: Shanmugam Venkatesh

New Delhi, Feb 16 With the I-League all set to commence from March 3 in Kolkata, head coach of Indian Arrows, Shanmugam Venkatesh feels the extra practice time in Bhubaneswar has been an added advantage to the squad. He added that the level of professional football which boys aspire to get into, one needs to be exceptionally mentally strong.

"We didn't get a break since the I-League was rescheduled. From Kolkata, we moved to Bhubaneswar wherein the hospitality and support at Odisha Sports made us feel safe at home, and comfortable," he told i-league.org.

"We were actually in a catch-22 situation. Eventually, with the outbreak of cases, we felt it best to avoid the long travel back to our respective homes and stayed back in Bhubaneswar. And now when we look back, we are at an advantage" he said.

Asked how important it is for the team being mentally strong he said, "I need to appreciate the mental aptitude of the boys. We are in preparation for the AFC U19 Qualifiers scheduled later this year, and I told them about the sacrifices that are required to be successful at that level. At that level, and the level of professional football which they aspire to get into, one needs to be exceptionally mentally strong."

"Everyone at that time was tense about the situation back home. It was mentally taxing for everyone - the boys, the support staff, and the technical staff. The announcement of the commencement of the HIL has spurred all on it was something which we were looking forward to."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor