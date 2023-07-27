Asian Games Group draw announced, India men's team to play Bangladesh, China, Mayanmar

New Delhi [India], July 27 : The excitement around the Asian Games, Hangzhou has started to build up as the groups for the men's and women's football team were announced on Thursday.

The Indian men's team has been placed in Group A along with China PR, Bangladesh, and Mayanmar. While the Women's team has been placed in Group B along with Chinese Taipei and Thailand.

The All India Football Federation took to X, formely known as Twitter to announce the draw results of the 19th Asian Games for both men's and women's teams.

There were doubts regarding the participation of both football teams as they failed to meet the qualification criteria.

According to the sports ministry's guidelines, only those sports which have achieved a ranking up to 8th among participating Asian countries in the last year should be considered for participation in the Asian Games.

But the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Government of India decided to ease the rules so that both teams can participate in the Asian Games even after failing to meet the existing criteria.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Wednesday took to X to announce the participation of both teams.

"Good news for Indian football lovers! Our national football teams, both Men’s and Women’s, are set to participate in the upcoming Asian Games. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, has decided to relax the rules to facilitate participation of both the teams, which were not qualifying as per the existing criterion. Keeping in mind their latest performances in the recent times, the Ministry decided to grant the relaxation. I am sure they will put their best foot forward in the Asian Games and make our country proud," Anruag Thakur wrote in his tweet.

The Asian Games 2023 will begin from Spetember 23 and end on September 8.

