Assistant manager Rodolfo Borrell leaves Manchester City

Manchester [UK], July 1 : Manchester City confirmed the departure of their assistant manager Rodolfo Borrell on Friday as he is set to become Sporting Director at Austin FC.

The club released a statement on their official website which read, "Rodolfo Borrell has left his role as Manchester City assistant manager to become Sporting Director at Austin FC."

The Spaniard has played a pivotal role in the success that the Blues have enjoyed for almost a decade. He joined the club in March 2014 as Global Technical Director, as he previously worked in a similar role at Liverpool. Later on, he was appointed Head of Coaching for Liverpool Academy.

As his career progressed Borrell was named assistant manager ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, the year in which Manchester City were crowned champions of Europe for the first time in their history and went on to complete the Treble.

He also took charge of City in the technical area during City's 4-1 FA Cup third-round victory over Swindon Town in January 2022 in the absence of Pep Guardiola and Juanma Lillo had both tested positive for Covid-19.

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain thanked the Spaniard as he departs the club and said, "I would like to wish Rodolfo the best of luck in his new role at Austin FC," as quoted by Manchestercity.com.

"He has played a significant role in the Club's achievements over the past nine years, both as Global Technical Director and after joining Pep Guardiola's backroom team. The manager has often spoken about how important his coaching staff have been in helping him and the team achieve what we have. Rodolfo has, of course, been a major part of that during his time at Manchester City. I have every confidence that he will be a huge asset to both Austin FC and United States soccer," Txiki signed off.

