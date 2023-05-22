Bangladeshi men's football team to participate in Hangzhou Asian Games

Dhaka, May 22 The Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) announced that the nation's men's football squad will join the ...

Bangladeshi men's football team to participate in Hangzhou Asian Games

Dhaka, May 22 The Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) announced that the nation's men's football squad will join the Hangzhou Asian Games.

"BOA has informed us that our men's and women's teams are slated to compete in Hangzhou, China," said Kazi Nabil Ahmed, vice president of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) and chairman of the National Football Team Committee, during a press briefing after a meeting here on Sunday.

Previously, due to their subpar performance, the BOA had excluded the men's football team from the delegation.

The Hangzhou Asian Games are scheduled from September 23 to October 8, 2023.

