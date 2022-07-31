Bayern see off Leipzig in goal-fest to clinch 2022 Supercup

Berlin, July 31 German giants Bayern Munich clinched the first title of the season after overpowering resilient Leipzig 5-3 to lift their 10th DFL Supercup.

Bundesliga champions Bayern enjoyed a bright start on the road on Saturday evening and shocked DFB Cup holders Leipzig in the 14th minute, as the hosts couldn't clear the ball from their area allowing Jamal Musiala to beat goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi into the far post corner.

Bayern piled on the pressure and made it two at the half-hour mark when Serge Gnabry had all time and space to square the ball into the path of new arrival Sadio Mane, who tapped home from central position.

The German record champions showed no mercy and tripled the advantage just before the half time as Benjamin Pavard latched onto Musiala's cutback pass from close distance.

Hosts Leipzig eventually showed a sign of life at the hour mark, when Marcel Halstenberg nodded home Christopher Nkunku's free kick to reduce the arrears out of the blue, Xinhua reports. Bayern responded immediately and restored its three-goal lead in the 66th minute after Gnabry made the most on a follow-up shot.

Leipzig fought back as Pavard felled Dani Olmo inside the box and Nkunku converted the subsequent penalty in the 77th minute.

Leipzig gained momentum and made it 4-3 in the 89th minute as Olmo danced through Bayern's box before beating goalkeeper Manuel Neuer into the near post corner.

The hosts pressed Bayern into defense, but the Bavar destroyed all hopes of a comeback in injury time after Leroy Sane finished the job in a counterattack.

"I think we played very well in the first half. We defended well and scored three goals. We must kill the game in the second half, but we didn't defend well and allowed Leipzig to get back. However, I think overall we secured a deserved victory," said Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

