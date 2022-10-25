Bayern's gap-filler Choupo-Moting ends discussions about loss of Lewandowski

Berlin, Oct 25 Ahead of Bayern Munich's delicate Champions League group encounter against Barcelona this Wednesday, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's abilities can't be praised enough.

His latest goals might be part of the remarkable story of the 33-year-old Cameroon international but the main part is shaped by his unusual contributions over the past years.

The striker seems always turning up during the ideal match when help is desperately needed and right after stepping back behind, the stage set without causing any noise.

The attacker has repeatedly experienced these magic moments in his clubs.

This time he might have delivered his masterpiece as he ended the Bavar mourning about the loss of Robert Lewandowski last summer; at least for the time being.

Right in time, he helped to end Bayern's result crisis in the national league and ease tensions for the newly-formed squad having to run their game without the man who had been a reliable goal-supplier for nearly a decade, reports Xinhua.

Despite having departed for Barcelona, the 34-year-old Pole remained the most mentioned person back in Munich.

Whenever goal opportunities were spoiled on the pitch or results didn't meet expectations, the Bavar got haunted by blissful memories of the good old times.

Unpleasant background sounds stopped when Bayern's second-row striker stepped into the limelight delivering four goals in the recent three games.

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic announced the club has skipped plans to sign a spearhead in the next winter break due to Choupo-Moting's presence.

Things might change again next summer when cards get reshuffled in international football. But for now, the former Paris striker has delivered his share to please the club, fans, and teammates.

Turning 34 next March, Choupo-Moting can expect a contract extension despite his age as it is common sense, he will happily return to his role as a gap-filler without triggering unrest.

Things will have to be discussed over the upcoming month, Salihamidzic said, but he seems aware of the striker's values.

It's no secret that the multi-tasking performer covers sportive and team-boosting issues at the same time.

One rarely finds a witness not talking about entertaining times shaped by unbreakable optimism and a good mood when Choupo-Moting is around.

The team pleaser might be far away from most of his team-mates' salary levels, but this Wednesday evening in Spain stands for Bayern's counterweight to Barca's last-summer arrival Lewandowski.

"I am looking forward to meeting him as he is an outstanding footballer and great human being," Choupo-Moting said emphatically, entirely serious about his statement.

To come up with any teasing due to Barcelona's tricky sportive situation in the Champions League is far from his character. Choupo-Moting is instead looking forward to another magic moment in his career.

