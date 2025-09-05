Bees Attack Football Players in Tanzania: Viral Video Shows Teams Lie Down on the Ground to Avoid Being Stung

In a viral video, where football players were seen lying on the ground in the stadium in Tanzania, as an unexpected audience invaded the soccer ground. A swarm of bees entered the stadium, forcing players to drop to the ground in an attempt to avoid being stung.

The incident occurred during the mid-game during the Tanzanite Pre-Season International Tournament match between City FC Abuja and JKU FC at Babati stadium in the 77th minute.

A Tanzanian football match was halted as a swarm of bees passed by, forcing players, the technical area, camera crew, and match officials to lie flat on the ground to avoid stings 😳 (via @azamtvtz) pic.twitter.com/JwLfBN0TKC — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 4, 2025

A 51-second clip, which is now going viral on social media platforms, shows players lying flat on the ground. Those on the side are hiding under the benches and even the cameraman had to duck and lie down to escape the bees' attack.

Shock netizens flooded social media with funny jokes and memes. One of the X users wrote, “Football in Tanzania turned into WWE whole stadium hitting the floor for bees instead of goals."

Another wrote: "Never seen this type of game management at Upton Park. Bees taking more control of the midfield than most holding players I've coached. At least the lads kept their shape lying down!"

I heard that He was awarded the Man of the match pic.twitter.com/mYa5P4TxbQ — Zee (@Zwelibanzi_rsa) September 5, 2025

Another jokingly state by sharing a screen shot of a player lying on ground in awkward manner, "I heard that He was awarded the Man of the match."