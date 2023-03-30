Boca Juniors sack manager Hugo Ibarra
By IANS | Published: March 30, 2023 09:00 AM 2023-03-30T09:00:03+5:30 2023-03-30T09:20:34+5:30
Buenos Aires, March 30 Boca Juniors have parted ways with manager Hugo Ibarra after a lackluster start to Argentina's domestic football season, the Buenos Aires club said.
The 48-year-old will be replaced on an interim basis by assistant coach Mariano Herron; according to a Boca statement, a Xinhua report said.
"The reserve coaching staff is going to take charge for now, hopefully only for a few days," club director Mauricio Serna said on Wednesday.
"It's not easy, but we are already working to bring in a new head coach."
Ibarra led Boca to 20 wins, seven draws and nine defeats after replacing Sebastian Battaglia last July.
Boca are currently 14th in Argentina's 28-team Primera Division standings with 11 points from eight games.
