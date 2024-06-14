Borussia Dortmund part ways with Mats Hummels

Dortmund [Germany], June 14 : Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund confirmed that the club has agreed to part ways with Mats Hummels.

The club released a statement to announce the departure of the 35-year-old German defender.

"Borussia Dortmund and Mats Hummels will part ways. The German defender has spent more than thirteen years at the club and left a significant mark, having won two Bundesliga titles and DFB-Pokals with the club, among numerous other achievements. We are grateful for the successful run we had together," the club said in a statement.

Hummels' departure comes a day after head coach Edin Terzic left the club. With Hummels in the defence and Terzic in the technical area, Dortmund managed to reach the UEFA Champions League final.

Hummels joined Dortmund in 2008, which marked the beginning of his 13-year-old relationship, which included three years with Bayern Munich. He was with Borussia Dortmund from 2008 to 2016. He joined their arch-rivals for three years and returned in 2019.

"Borussia Dortmund fans, my time at the Black & Yellows has come to an end after 13 years in total. It was a huge honour and a joy for me to play for BVB for such a long time and to be almost ever-present on the journey from 13th place in the table in January 2008 to what Borussia Dortmund represents today. This club and its fans are special - and for me, they're much more than that," Hummels said, according to statement by the club.

"I would also like to thank all the staff at BVB, who do outstanding work for this club, plus of course, the countless fantastic coaches and teammates I have worked and played alongside. I hope that I can see you all again celebrating on Borsigplatz as soon as possible. Until then, I will be cheering for this club from afar - and hopefully often in the stadium as well. I will miss you all," he concluded.

During his time with Dortmund, he won two German cups and two league titles. He played a key role for Dortmund in the 2013 UEFA Champions League final against Bayern Munich, which they ended up losing.

Despite having a strong season with the German club, Hummels missed out on the opportunity to feature in Euro 2024.

