Brazil coach Tite steps down after Brazil's ouster from FIFA World Cup 2022

Brazil head coach Tite leave his role with the national team after suffering a FIFA World Cup quarterfinal exit at the hands of Croatia.

Speaking less than two hours after their exit, Tite said: The cycle ended and I said that one-and-a-half years ago and I keep to my word. We cannot make a drama. There are other great professionals that can replace me. The cycle is over.

It feels like a nightmare. It's hard to believe this is happening, said Neymar, who kept his future with the national team open after the defeat. Brazil coach Tite said he had saved his best player to take the fifth penalty. That's the one with the most pressure, and he would be the player with the most quality and mental preparedness to take the shot, Tite said.

Tite, who had been in charge since 2016 after replacing Dunga, had said in February it was always his intention to stand down after this tournament.

Neymar Jr. opened the scoring in the 105th minute before Bruno Petkovic equalised in the 117th minute to take the game into the shootouts.

Neymar tied Pele's record for most goals for the national team, giving Brazil the lead in extra time. But he wasn't among the four Brazilian players to take a penalty in the shootout, instead reduced to tears on the field at Education City Stadium while the red-and-white clad Croatians celebrated.