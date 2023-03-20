Bremer, Alberto earn Brazil call-up for friendly

Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), March 20 Juventus defender Bremer and Corinth striker Yuri Alberto have been drafted into Brazil's squad for a friendly against Morocco.

The pair replace Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos and Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison, who were ruled out of Saturday's clash in Tangier due to injury.

Marquinhos has an abdominal strain while Richarlison suffered an unspecified muscle injury in his right leg, a Xinhua report said on Monday.

The last time Morocco and Brazil met in an official match was in 1998 when Brazil prevailed 2-0 in Belen. The teams also crossed paths in the group stage of the 1998 World Cup in France, a match Brazil won 3-0.

Brazil will be led by national under-20 team manager Ramon Manezes, who took over on a caretaker basis following the departure of Tite in December.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor