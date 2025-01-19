Brison on target again as FC Goa secure narrow win over East Bengal FC

Margao (Goa) [India], January 19 : FC Goa (FCG) defeated East Bengal FC (EBFC) by 1-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Sunday.

The Gaurs (FCG) moved to the second spot in the points table with their eighth victory of the season, having 30 points to their name from 16 matches now. Brison Fernandes' sixth goal of this ISL campaign proved enough for the home team to clinch the triumph, in a game where they took three shots on target, as opposed to the six of East Bengal FC, according to ISL.

Lal Chungnunga ensured that East Bengal FC were on the assertive upfront, setting up a sharp delivery for Vishnu Puthiya outside the box, which the latter shot firmly, but off target to the right in the third minute. Immediately afterwards, FC Goa embarked on the attack, pushing numbers ahead to overwhelm the visitors in their box, resulting in Odei Onaindia attempting a left-footed shot, which was blocked in time though.

As FC Goa kept creating a spate of opportunities, Hijazi Maher conceded a corner to thwart an offensive move by the Gaurs. However, the set-piece yielded the needed outcome for the Gaurs, as Borja Herrera picked the ball on the right flank and curled in a cross for Brison Fernandes, who headed the ball into the middle of the net from the centre of the box in the 13th minute.

Seven minutes later, Richard Celis tested his luck from considerable distance upon receiving a ball from Dimitrios Diamantakos. His right-footed effort on the left was too high to the target though.

East Bengal FC weren't far off in trying out opportunities from outside of the box either. Jeakson Singh made one such move in the 37th minute, and though the delivery had enough power behind it, the ball missed the top right corner by a whisker.

The Gaurs brought in Ayush Dev Chhetri in the second half for Sahil Tavora, but it was East Bengal FC who dictated terms in the start of the final essay of the game. Richard was served a tempting pass by Vishnu on the left side of the six-yard box but his shot, which was heading towards target, was blocked to save FC Goa the blushes in the 52nd minute. Three minutes post that, David Lalhlansanga came on for Cleiton Silva as East Bengal FC chased greater intensity in their final third.

However, it was Richard who kept troubling the home side the most, as he became the target man for both Nandhakumar Sekar and Vishnu.

In a quick passage of play in the 67th minute, the two Indian stars provided him deliveries inside the 18-yard box, and despite making a right-footed shot and then an headed effort, his well-directed attempts were saved by Hrithik Tiwari.

Lal Chungnunga made a rather hurried effort to find the back of the net as he aimed for the target from over 35 yards out upon obtaining a pass from Maher in the 88th minute. The shot was impressively landing right in the centre of the net, but Tiwari held his ground to ensure that the Gaurs walked away with all three points from this match.

Brison completed 13 out of his 18 attempted passes, making one interception, producing three goal-scoring opportunities, putting in four tackles, and netting once too.

FC Goa will play their next game against Chennaiyin FC on January 25. East Bengal FC are set to face Kerala Blasters FC on January 24.

