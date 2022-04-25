Champions League: Kyle Walker, John Stones are 'doubts' against Real Madrid, says Pep Guardiola

London, April 25 Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said he will make a final decision on the fitness of Kyle Walker and John Stones on Tuesday ahead of their Champions League semifinal first leg match with Real Madrid but admits the pair are 'doubts'.

Walker has been sidelined with an ankle knock since our quarter-final second leg tie away at Atletico Madrid earlier this month.

Stones meanwhile, missed last Saturday's Premier League win against Watford after having come off reporting muscle tightness during our 3-0 win against Brighton last week.

Guardiola also revealed at the weekend that both Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake had played through the pain barrier in the course of the Watford win.

Meanwhile, Joao Cancelo will definitely miss the game through suspension.

Addressing the media on Monday ahead of the visit of the La Liga leaders, the City manager said he would carefully monitor Stones and Walker along with the rest of the squad at training before making a final decision.

But he acknowledged there were concerns over if the pair would recover in time.

"They are doubts, they didn't train for the last week, ten days, John since Brighton. We will see how they feel, and take a decision tomorrow," Guardiola revealed.

"It's an honour to be here in the semi-final playing Real Madrid. In the last decade we start to be there and it's an honour to be here. We try to do a good game," Guardiola added.

"If we had to compete with history, we wouldn't have a chance. Their history speaks for itself."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor