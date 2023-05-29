Chelsea announces appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as new head coach

London [UK], May 29 : Chelsea Football Club announced on Monday that Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed the new head coach of the side and his tenure will start from the beginning of the 2023-24 season.

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard joined the club as a caretaker manager last month after the Blues decided to part ways with their newly appointed manager Graham Potter. But his stint with the club did not bore fruits. Chelsea finished their Premier League campaign at the 12th position with 11 wins, 11 draws and 16 losses in 38 matches, with just 44 points to their name.

"Chelsea Football Club is pleased to confirm Mauricio Pochettino will become head coach of the men's team from the beginning of the 2023/24 season," said a statement from the club on their official website.

Mauricio will start his new role from July 1 onwards. He has a two-year deal with the club, with an option of extending it to a further year.

Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, Chelsea's co-sporting directors, said: "Mauricio's experience, standards of excellence, leadership qualities and character will serve Chelsea Football Club well as we move forward. He is a winning coach, who has worked at the highest levels, in multiple leagues and languages. His ethos, tactical approach and commitment to development all made him an exceptional candidate."

Owners Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali, Jose E. Feliciano, Mark Walter and Hansjorg Wyss added:

"The sporting team conducted a diligent and thoughtful process that the Board is proud of. We are delighted that Mauricio will be joining Chelsea. Mauricio is a world-class coach with an outstanding track record. We are all looking forward to having him on board."

Pochettino is a coach known for the high-energy and captivating style of his teams, and he has developed a reputation for assisting young players in reaching their full potential with a strong collective mentality.

The 51-year-old has coached in Spain and France in addition to numerous seasons of Premier League experience with Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur. He most recently served as manager of Paris Saint-Germain, when he led the team to Ligue 1 and Coupe de France championships.

Mauricio's staff will consist of Jesus Perez, Miguel d'Agostino, Toni Jimenez and Sebastiano Pochettino.

