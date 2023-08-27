Chelsea signs goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from MLS side New England Revolution on 7-year deal

London [UK], August 27 : Goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic has signed a seven-year deal with English football club Chelsea from Major League Soccer (MLS), announced the club on Sunday.

The club issued a statement announcing the signing, which not only comes with a seven-year deal, but also an option of a one-year extension.

"Chelsea has completed the signing of goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from MLS side New England Revolution. The 23-year-old, who has been capped twice by Serbia, has agreed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge, with a club option of a further year," said a statement from the club.

On completion of his transfer, Petrovic was quoted as saying by the club website, "I am so happy to be at Chelsea and I am really excited to get started at this club."

"It is a big step for me and it has always been a dream of mine to sign for one of the biggest clubs in the world. Today I have achieved that goal and I am so happy."

"Playing in the Premier League is something I am really looking forward to doing and I hope to learn many things here at Chelsea. I can’t wait to meet everyone and play at Stamford Bridge," he concluded.

Co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart said: "We are very pleased to welcome Djordje to the club. His performances in MLS have earned deserved praise and recognition – and have prepared him for the challenge of playing for Chelsea."

"Djordje improves an already strong goalkeeping team. We look forward to watching him work under Mauricio Pochettino, goalkeeper coach Toni Jimenez, and the rest of the first-team staff this season," they added.

Petrovic began his career in his home country Serbia, representing both Rudar Kostolac and Presing Pozarevac before joining Cukaricki in 2014.

Progressing through the club’s youth ranks ­– and spending time on loan with the club FK IMT – his first-team debut for Cukaricki came against Mladost in 2019. From that point on, Petrovic solidified himself as a first-team player for his side.

He made 86 appearances for Cukaricki before departing for New England Revolution in April 2022.

Petrovic quickly became a key figure in the Revs side, making 21 appearances during the 2022 campaign. He received nominations for the MLS Newcomer of the Year Award and the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Award.

A further 22 appearances were made this season, and Petrovic also featured for the MLS All-Stars against Arsenal this summer.

Chelsea is currently at the ninth spot with a win, loss and a draw, which translates to a total of four points in the Premier League table.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor