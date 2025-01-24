Chembakath lauds Hyderabad FC's grit in securing their first home victory

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 24 : Hyderabad FC interim head coach Shameel Chembakath expressed his delight as they secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, earning Hyderabad FC their first home win of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season.

Hyderabad FC took an early lead in the 12th minute through Muhammed Rafi, who scored his first ISL goal. However, Jamshedpur FC struck back with two penalties converted by Javi Hernandez in the 24th and 28th minutes, putting the visitors ahead 2-1.

Despite the setback, Hyderabad FC showcased resilience. Joseph Sunny's 69th-minute goal brought them back on level terms, and a stunning strike from Andrei Alba in the 74th minute secured their first home win of the season. The win is also the first under the interim head coach, who expressed his joy at the result.

"This is one of the most memorable moments in my entire coaching career. I think all the boys did well. For me, I just asked them four demands before they entered the pitch. The consistency, what we did in the last few matches. Work rate I need that. And the commitment, that also they showed. And the last part which I asked, don't share the points. And (lastly) the clean sheet. The clean sheet we did not get, but we didn't share the points. That's what I asked - three points that they gave us. I don't know the other season but maybe for me, this is one of the best results for us," Chembakath remarked in the post-match press conference as quoted by the ISL official website.

The victory also marked Hyderabad FC's second comeback win of the season, with the first being against Kerala Blasters FC in November.

Chembakath acknowledged the team's defensive errors but highlighted the importance of their response.

"I think the mistake which we did in the defence was one of the things which always I'm concerned...a mistake happened in the game. But the comeback, of course, that is what we need. That is great. Mistakes happen, but we need to correct it. We need to improve it. We will keep on improving,"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor