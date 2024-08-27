Chennaiyin FC to commence Indian Super League 2024-25 campaign away to Odisha FC

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 27 : Chennaiyin FC will kick off their Indian Super League 2024-25 season with an away fixture against Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on September 14, 2024. The ISL 2017-18 winners will subsequently open their home campaign at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai against the newly-promoted Mohammedan Sporting Club on September 26.

"I'm looking forward to our opening home game against Mohammedan SC. The atmosphere at Marina Arena is always electric, and we're eager to give our fans something special to cheer about. It's going to be a fantastic match, and we can't wait to get started," Head Coach Owen Coyle said.

Coyle and Co. will be on the road thrice in both October and November, with home clashes against FC Goa and Mumbai City FC punctuating trips to Hyderabad, Guwahati, New Delhi, Jamshedpur, Kochi, and Kolkata. Meanwhile, the Marina Arena will host three games in December - against East Bengal FC, Hyderabad FC, and Bengaluru FC - to close out the year.

The Marina Machans will be looking to build upon a strong season last time around when they finished in the playoff spots and reached the knockouts. To aid head coach Owen Coyle in this quest, Chennaiyin FC have strengthened with new signings ahead of the season, many of whom were on display in the recent 4-1 win over Churchill Brothers FC in the Bhausaheb Bandodkar Memorial Trophy.

"We've brought in several new faces this season, and each of them adds a lot of quality and depth to the squad. The boys have been working incredibly hard in pre-season, and I believe we've built a team capable of competing at the highest level in the Indian Super League. The potential we have this season is exciting, and I'm confident we can achieve great things," Coyle added.

The Marina Machans have added 12 new faces to their squad leading up to the 2024-25 ISL season. Of those 12, centre-back Elsinho, centre-forward Wilmar Jordan Gil, and winger Gurkirat Singh found the net on their Chennaiyin debut against Churchill Brothers, while others such as Kiyan Nassiri, Lalrinliana Hnamte, and Mandar Rao Desai were also involved.

One of the founding members of the Indian Super League, Chennaiyin FC are aiming for their third title win in the competition, having previously triumphed in 2015 and 2017-18.

Complete list of Chennaiyin FC fixtures until December 31, 2024:

Date Fixture Time Venue

September 14, 2024 - Odisha FC vs CFC - 17:00 - Bhubaneswar

September 26, 2024 - CFC vs Mohammedan Sporting - 19:30 - Chennai

October 1, 2024 - Hyderabad FC vs CFC - 19:30 - Hyderabad

October 17, 2024 - NorthEast United FC vs CFC - 19:30 - Guwahati

October 24, 2024 - CFC vs FC Goa - 19:30 - Chennai

October 31, 2024 - Punjab FC vs CFC - 19:30 - New Delhi

November 4, 2024 - Jamshedpur FC vs CFC - 19:30 - Jamshedpur

November 9, 2024 - CFC vs Mumbai City FC - 17:00 - Chennai

November 24, 2024 - Kerala Blasters FC vs CFC - 19:30 - Kochi

November 30, 2024 - Mohun Bagan SG vs CFC - 19:30 - Kolkata

December 7, 2024 - CFC vs East Bengal FC - 17:00 - Chennai

December 11, 2024 - CFC vs Hyderabad FC - 19:30 - Chennai

December 21, 2024 - Mumbai City FC vs CFC - 17:00 - Mumbai

December 28, 2024 - CFC vs Bengaluru FC - 19:30 - Chennai.

