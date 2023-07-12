Chilean midfielder Medel joins Vasco da Gama
By IANS | Published: July 12, 2023 09:54 AM 2023-07-12T09:54:22+5:30 2023-07-12T10:28:54+5:30
Rio De Janeiro, July 12 Vasco da Gama have completed the signing of Chilean midfielder Gary Medel on ...
Rio De Janeiro, July 12 Vasco da Gama have completed the signing of Chilean midfielder Gary Medel on a free transfer, the Brazilian Serie A club said.
The parties agreed to a deal that runs until December 2024 after Medel completed a medical in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, reports Xinhua.
"I want to thank you [the fans] for the welcome you have given me," the 35-year-old said in a video published on Vasco's social media accounts.
"I hope I can bring the positive results you expect. I know that by being together we will be able to reverse this (difficult) situation," he added, in reference to Vasco's poor start to the Brazilian Serie A season.
Medel, who has been capped 156 times for Chile's national team, had been without a club since parting ways with Italy's Bologna in June.
Vasco are currently 19th in the 20-team Brazilian Serie A standings with just two wins from 14 games so far this season.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app