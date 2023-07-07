China departs for FIFA Women's World Cup, targeting quarterfinals

Guangzhou (China), July 7 Asian champions, China, initiated their eighth journey for the FIFA Women's World Cup on Friday, targeting a quarterfinals berth.

The Steel Roses arrived at Guangzhou Baiyun Airport in the morning, preparing to fly to Adelaide, Australia, via Singapore. The team's presence in the departure hall ignited cheers from the hundreds of fans waiting at the airport.

"I didn't expect that so many fans came here, we are very grateful. We will keep fighting no matter how difficult it will be, I hope the fans could support us no matter what the result will be," China's coach Shui Qingxia said.

The squad plans to arrive in Adelaide, Australia, on Saturday, where they will play two warm-up games against Brazil and Colombia, a Xinhua report said.

Assigned to Group D, the Steel Roses will compete against England, Denmark, and Haiti.

China, who secured the second position in 1999, was knocked out in the round of 16 at the last edition in France in 2019.

"This time, we are certainly looking to make our target higher since this gives us more motivation," said Shui.

China is slated to play against Denmark in Perth for their Group opener on July 22 before they face Haiti and England.

The Steel Roses announced their final squad for the World Cup on Wednesday. On the list are six veterans, namely Wang Shanshan, Wu Haiyan, and Wang Shuang who have participated in two World Cups, and the other three who have featured at the previous World Cup in France in 2019, while the remaining 14 players will be making their debut appearance at the women's football's biggest event.

"I am so excited because this is my first time to participate in the World Cup, it is a new challenge for me and hopefully I can do my best in the tournament," 27-year-old striker Xiao Yuyi said.

