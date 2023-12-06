Colombian midfielder Rodriguez on Fluminense radar: reports

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 6 Reigning Copa Libertadores champions Fluminense are considering a bid to sign Sao Paulo and Colombia international midfielder James Rodriguez, according to media reports in Brazil

Rodriguez has struggled with injuries and poor form since joining Sao Paulo on a two-year deal in July, reports Xinhua.

In 14 matches for the Brazilian Serie A club - nine as a starter - the 32-year-old has scored just one goal and provided three assists.

Radio Carioquice reported that Fluminense have held preliminary talks with Rodriguez, who is contracted to Sao Paulo until June 2025.

A move to the Rio de Janeiro club would see the playmaker reunite with his former Real Madrid colleague Marcelo while allowing him to play alongside national teammate Jhon Arias.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor