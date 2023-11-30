Copenhagen hold wasteful Bayern in UEFA Champions League

Berlin, Nov 30 Bayern Munich remain unbeaten after sharing the spoils with stubborn visitors Copenhagen in a 0-0 stalemate on Wednesday.

Already assured of progression to the knockout stages before the game had begun, Bayern dominated possession from the start and came close with 13 minutes gone when Mathys Tel pulled wide from a tight angle from Kingsley Coman's cutback, reports Xinhua.

The Danish side also created a scoring opportunity through Roony Bardghji, who curled the ball wide of Manuel Neuer's right hand in the 27th minute.

Thomas Muller had the chance to break the deadlock on the half-hour mark, but Kamil Grabara was on guard to save the dangerous close-range header.

Copenhagen started the second half brightly and missed their second big chance as Diogo Goncalves lacked in accuracy from inside the box.

Bayern gained the upper hand as the match progressed, but Grabara's diving save denied Harry Kane's effort from distance in the 68th minute.

Bayern kept Copenhagen's goalkeeper busy as the Pole had to tip Leroy Sane's free kick over the crossbar five minutes later.

The record German champions remained on the front foot, while the Danes' defense stood firm to secure a vital point on the road.

Thomas Tuchel's side survived a late scare as Neuer had to pull off a double save in the dying minutes.

With the result, Bayern remain top of Group A, followed by Copenhagen, Galatasaray and Manchester United.

"As an offensively-minded player, I cannot be happy with the performance and the result. Copenhagen defended deep, but we lacked in ideas to overcome their well-positioned defense," said Muller.

