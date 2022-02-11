Coppa Italia: Vlahovic helps Juventus reach semis, Fiorentina edge Atalanta in thriller

Dusan Vlahovic, Paulo Dybala shine for Juventus on Thursday as hosts defeated Sassuolo 2-1 at the Allianz Stadium to enter into the Coppa Italia semi-finals.

Dusan Vlahovic was brought in to provide a goal threat. Two matches into his Juventus career and the 22-year-old has done just that. A debut goal against Verona at the weekend was followed up with a late winner on Thursday, thanks to the helping hand of Sassuolo defender Ruan Tressoldi.

Pauolo Dybala had given Juventus the perfect start but the visitors under coach Alessio Dionisi equalised half-way through the first half. Save after save from Gianluca Pegolo thwarted Juventus in the second period until that late, late winner.

The late win rewards Juventus with a two-legged semi-final against Fiorentina.

Elsewhere, Fiorentina also struck late to beat Atalanta 3-2. Nikola Milenkovic grabbed the late winner for Fiorentina while Krzysztof Piatek bagged the brace as they edge Atlanta to enter the semis.

( With inputs from ANI )

