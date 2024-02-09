Cristiano Ronaldo Starstruck by The Undertaker as WWE Legend Lifts Riyadh Cup in Trademark Style

Cristiano Ronaldo was surprised when WWE icon The Undertaker made a dramatic appearance at the Riyadh Season Cup final on Thursday. The legendary wrestler entered to his signature music, hoisting the trophy as Ronaldo chuckled while watching before kick-off. The Portugal star was unable to contain his excitement.

On the game front, Al Nassr crashed to a 0-2 defeat against their arch-rivals, due to goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (17') and Salem Aldawasari (30').The Saudi Arabian government has also built close ties with WWE and several shows have been held in the country. The Undertaker fought against top superstars and legends in Saudi Arabia, including Goldberg, Shawn Michaels and Triple H. The 58-year-old last wrestled in Saudi Arabia nearly a month before retirement, where he competed in a Gauntlet match for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy, fighting off AJ Styles, Andrade, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan and R-Truth for the title.