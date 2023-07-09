David de Gea bids farewell to Manchester United after 12 seasons

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has had his say on the departure of club veteran David de Gea. The Spanish shot-stopper has officially confirmed his exit from the club after 12 years at Old Trafford.De Gea made his departure known via his social media handle, where he expressed his appreciation for the club, fans, and former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

During his time at Old Trafford, De Gea secured numerous accolades, including winning the Premier League in his second season with the club, which coincided with Ferguson's final campaign as manager. Additionally, he clinched the League Cup, FA Cup, and Europa League titles.The Spanish goalkeeper's exceptional performances also earned him the prestigious Golden Glove award for most clean sheets in a season, a feat he achieved twice. His second Golden Glove came in the 2022-23 season when Manchester United finished third in the Premier League and qualified for the UEFA Champions League. Rumours have already begun swirling about potential replacements, with Manchester United being linked to Inter Milan's goalkeeper Andre Onana. The club's management is expected to explore options to fill the void left by De Gea's departure