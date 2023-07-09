"De Gea will be remembered as one of club's best goalkeepers": Manchester United manager Ten Hag

Manchester [UK], July 9 : Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag on Saturday lauded goalkeeper David De Gea, who is leaving the club after 12 years of service, for his contribution to the club and said that he will be remembered as one of the club's best goalkeepers in history.

He also said that he is grateful for the 25 clean sheets that de Gea helped United achieve in the previous season. Due to his contributions, United finished fourth in Premier League and earned a UEFA Champions League spot for the next season.

Manchester United's longest-serving goalkeeper David De Gea has decided to end his 12-year stay with the club and start a new chapter in his life on Saturday.

"It takes great quality and character to reach the level of even playing one game for Manchester United. To do it 545 times over 12 years is a special achievement, particularly in the goalkeeping position where every game puts you in the spotlight," said the manager as per a club statement.

"To have won Player of the Year awards from both the fans and his team-mates, each on four occasions, shows the level of his performance and he will always be remembered as one of the very best goalkeepers in the history of the club."

"I am personally grateful for the 25 clean sheets he helped provide last season and his overall contribution on the pitch during my first year at the club. All the players and staff send him our very best wishes for the next phase of his outstanding career," he concluded.

John Murtough, Football Director of the club also said: "David leaves Manchester United with the deepest respect and warmest appreciation of everyone associated with the club. To have set new club records for goalkeeper appearances and clean sheets, surpassing Alex Stepney and Peter Schmeichel respectively, shows just how great a player he has been for us."

"Just as important are his qualities as a person, and he will be missed by all of us who have had the privilege of working with him over the past 12 years. David will always be part of the Manchester United family and we look forward to welcoming him back to Old Trafford in future as a legend of the club," he concluded.

De Gea became a free agent after the end of his contract on June 30, he was in contact with the club to extend his stay but now he has announced to part ways with the club.

He took to Instagram and shared an emotional post for the club as well as the supporters who stuck by him throughout his journey.

"I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters. I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We have achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club. I took incredible pride every time I pulled on this shirt, to lead the team, to represent this institution, the biggest club in the world was an honour only bestows upon a few lucky footballers," David wrote.

He further went on to reflect on his time with the club and how he changed as a player as well as a human throughout the journey.

"It has been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here. I didn't think from leaving Madrid as a young boy we would achieve what we did together. Now, it's the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings. Manchester will always be in my heart, Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me. We have seen it all," David's message ended.

Since he joined the club from Athletico Madrid in 2011, David made a total of 545 appearances for the club and had 190 clean sheets. Both these statistics are club records. During his time with the club, he won the UEFA Europa League, Premier League, FA Cup and two Carabao Cups.

As far as his personal achievements are concerned, he has

two Premier League Golden Glove awards, a record four Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year awards (voted by fans), and four Players' Player of the Year awards.

