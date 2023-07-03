Defensa y Justicia rise to sixth in Argentine top flight

By IANS | Published: July 3, 2023 09:40 AM 2023-07-03T09:40:07+5:30 2023-07-03T09:40:09+5:30

Buenos Aires, July 3 Nicolas Fernandez struck a superb second-half goal as Defensa y Justicia kept alive their ...

Defensa y Justicia rise to sixth in Argentine top flight | Defensa y Justicia rise to sixth in Argentine top flight

Defensa y Justicia rise to sixth in Argentine top flight

Next

Buenos Aires, July 3 Nicolas Fernandez struck a superb second-half goal as Defensa y Justicia kept alive their hopes of a top-four finish with 1-0 home win over Tigre in Argentina's Primera Division.

Fernandez gave his side the lead when he combined with Kevin Gutierrez before curling a long-range effort into the top-left corner, reports Xinhua.

Tigre dominated possession and had several chances to equalize in the second half but were unable to find a way past goalkeeper Enrique Bologna, who made eight saves throughout the match.

Defensa y Justicia are now sixth in the 28-team standings with 36 points from 22 games, 11 points ahead of 19th-placed Tigre.

In other Argentine top flight fixtures on Sunday, Banfield won 1-0 at Argentinos Juniors, Instituto prevailed 1-0 at Belgrano, Racing Club prevailed 4-0 at Colon and Independiente edged to a 1-0 home win over Huracan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Defensa y justicia Defensa y justicia Tigre Nicolas fernandez Kevin gutierrez Argentina Buenos Aires Copa Republica Argentina Argentine Martina Dominici River Plate Argentina Cardiovascular Institute Of Buenos Aires The argentine Superliga argentina Buenos aires health Argentina b team