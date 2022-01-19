DFB Cup: Holders Dortmund knocked out by Bundesliga 2 side St Pauli

Borussia Dortmund have been eliminated from the DFB Cup last 16 after the reigning champions lost 2-1 away to Bundesliga 2 leaders FC St. Pauli on Tuesday.

A first-half strike from Etienne Amenyido and an Axel Witsel own goal helped second-tier St. Pauli to a 2-1 win and a place in the quarter-finals for the first time in 16 years.

Dortmund had won their previous eight DFB Cup games before facing Bundesliga 2 leaders, Pauli, but BVB were quickly up against it at a lively Millerntor-Stadion where Etienne Amenyido connected with Marcel Hartel's cut-back before finishing from close range.

The Black & Yellows registered 67 per cent possession in the opening half, but needed to be quicker and sharper to carve open additional gilt-edged opportunities. Instead, St. Pauli converted their second chance to double their advantage, with Witsel unluckily turning Burgstaller's cross from the right into his own net.

Medic handled Hummels' cross, to which referee Osmers went over to the monitor to review the incident and pointed to the spot. Haaland slotted the ensuing penalty into the bottom right corner (58').

The five-time winners subsequently went in search of an all-important equaliser, however, tame Jude Bellingham and Donyell Malen efforts aside, Die Schwarzgelben never seriously threatened Smarsch's goal as Pauli comfortably held on for a famous scalp.

Notably, Dortmund have either gone out at the last-16 stage or won the competition in the last nine seasons.

( With inputs from ANI )

