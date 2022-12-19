"Diego is smiling now," Brazilian legend Pele congratulates Messi after winning World Cup

Brazilian legend Pele posted a wholesome message of congratulations to Lionel Messi and Argentina after their World Cup final triumph, saying that the late Argentina legend Diego Maradona would be proud of his country's achievements.

On Sunday, Argentina came out victorious in the intensely fought final in what was the last World Cup for Argentine talisman Lionel Messi. After finishing all square at the end of the second half of extra time, Argentina won the final 4-2 on penalties.

The legendary Brazilian also had a message of support for France's Kylian Mbappe, who became just the second player in World Cup final history to score a hat-trick and also scored from 12 yards in the shootout.

"Today, football continues to tell its story, as always, in an enthralling way. Messi winning his first World Cup, as his trajectory deserved. My dear friend, Mbappe, scored four goals in the finals. What a gift it was to watch this spectacle to the future of our sport. And I couldn't fail to congratulate Morocco for the incredible campaign. It's great to see Africa shine. Congratulations Argentina! Certainly Diego is smiling now," Pele wrote on Instagram.

Mbappe took the Golden Boot after his hat trick in the final put him on eight goals, one clear of PSG club colleague Messi who scored twice on the day.

That took Mbappe to 12 goals in just two tournaments with Miroslav Klose's record of 16 World Cup goals definitely in his sights.

The 23-year-old has scored 36 goals in 66 France appearances and continues to bolster his reputation as one of the finest forwards on the planet.

Coming to Pele, the three-time World Cup winner is fighting cancer and undergoing chemotherapy. The 82-year-old is hospitalised for more than a week for treatment of a respiratory infection made worse by COVID-19. He is expected to get discharged as soon as he recovers fully.

The Brazilian legend who has been fighting cancer said that his health is improving and he has "no new complications."

In this hour of ill health, Pele continues to receive loads of love from his fans. In Qatar during the FIFA World Cup, fans cheered for the five-time champions making use of shirts, flags, banners featuring a young Pele celebrating his exploits on the field and lifting trophies.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor