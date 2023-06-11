"Don't want to disappear after winning one UCL title": Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Istanbul [Turkey], June 11 : Manchester City completed their treble after winning the UEFA Champions League title defeating Inter Milan 1-0 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

Following the win, Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola said the team have to work harder in the next few years.

Manchester City had already won the Premier League title and the FA Cup. They needed to win the UEFA Champions League title to complete their treble. Thus, after securing their third title in a single season Manchester City becomes the second English club to win the treble after 24 years. Manchester United did it first in the 1998/99 season.

Pep Guardiola said he wants to win the UEFA Champions League again next year. He said he does not want his team and himself to be remembered as a one-time winner.

According to the official website of Manchester City, manager Pep Guardiola said, "We have to work harder in the next few years, next season, and be there."

He added, "There are teams who win the Champions League after one or two seasons and disappear. We have to avoid it. Knowing where we have been this is not going to happen. But at the same time, I have to admit it is a big relief for the Club and for everyone, we have this trophy," said Pep Guardiola.

While concluding the 52-year-old said, "Now we have the first and the people can say 'Manchester City have already the first Champions League'. But I do not want after one Champions League to disappear," as per the official website of Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola has called for his players to build on the recent success moving forward and ensure that Manchester City continues to challenge for the top prizes.

In the first half of the match, Manchester City looked a bit nervous with their playing style as they struggled to find the back of the net. Inter Milan had their plans worked out well but couldn't score a goal.

In the first half, Manchester City's midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was forced off as he started to suffer from a hamstring injury. Phil Foden was sent in as his replacement.

In the second half, Manchester City switched their tactics, as defender John Stones was playing in the midfield and making crucial overlap runs.

Soon, Manchester City's efforts turned to give positive outcomes. In the 68th minute of the match, Rodri scored and gave Manchester City a 1-0 lead.

Inter Milan tried to give a quick reply but Federico Dimarco's header struck the post and the follow-up was blocked by teammate Romelu Lukaku.

Inter Milan tried every weapon in their arsenal but couldn't find the back of the net as Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson denied them every time.

Manchester City took a total of seven shots out of which four were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 56 percent. They completed a total of 512 passes with an accuracy of 86 per cent.

Inter Milan took 14 shots out of which only six were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 44 per cent. They completed a total of 384 passes with an accuracy of 82 per cent.

